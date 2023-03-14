Zakat fitrah in Kelantan remains at RM7

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) has announced that this year’s zakat fitrah for Muslims in the state remains at RM7.

Its president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said MAIK encouraged those who could afford, to pay RM14 or RM21 according to the price of rice that they consume.

“Besides that, the rate for zakat on property for the state in 1444H/2023M is RM21,533.15 for the haul (completion period for a zakat asset) between Ramadan in 1444H to Ramadan in 1445H,” he said in a statement today, adding that the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V had consented on the rates for zakat fitrah and zakat on property.

He said Muslims could pay their zakat at Baitulmal’s service counters at the state’s town mosques or through MAIK’s portal at zakat.e-maik.my. -Bernama