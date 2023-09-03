Zakat fitrah in Sabah remains at RM7 this year: MUIS

KOTA KINABALU: The zakat fitrah (personal tithe) in Sabah this year remains at the rate of RM7 for each Muslim in the state, said Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) chairman Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin.

He said the rate was set based on the measurement of one Baghdad bushel or 2.7 kilogrammes of rice used by the majority of residents in the state.

“MUIS appointed a total of 39 amil (tithe collectors) deputy coordinators and 2,200 amil representatives to coordinate and collect zakat fitrah throughout Ramadan this year.

“This year, MUIS has also allocated RM17.25 million to be distributed during Ramadhan to the poor, needy and converts,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that this Ramadan, MUIS is targeting a collection of RM11.44 million in zakat fitrah from 1.56 million tithe payers. -Bernama