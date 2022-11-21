Zakir Naik in Qatar to preach sermons at World Cup

PETALING JAYA: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (pix) has been invited to Qatar to give religious sermons at the FIFA World Cup.

The news was shared on social media by Qatar state-owned sports channel Alkass presenter Faisal Alhajri, who wrote on Twitter, “Preacher Zakir Naik is in Qatar and will give many religious lectures throughout the World Cup.”

Zakir was banned from giving religious speeches in Malaysia in 2019 after the preacher made racist remarks towards Hindus and Chinese Malaysians.