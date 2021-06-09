Zambry Abdul Kadir appointed new BN secretary :General

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council unanimously agreed to appoint Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir as BN secretary-general.

The appointment of the former Perak Menteri Besar was announced by BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) in a statement after the BN supreme council general annual meeting was conducted online yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the meeting also unanimously agreed to appoint Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man as the state’s BN coordinating committee chairman.

He added that the supreme council also decided to strengthen the party’s machinery in several states to help vaccination registration efforts, especially among the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwD) and residents in rural areas.

“The supreme council also urged all parties to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, which is worrisome at the moment,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that at the meeting, the annual report and financial report dated Dec 31, 2020 were tabled.

The annual general meeting was attended by all four BN component parties, Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who was appointed BN secretary-general on Jan 5, tweeted that he had withdrew from the post in February and that it was approved by Ahmad Zahid.

“The positions of Umno secretary-general and Muafakat Nasional (MN) joint secretary-general (which he currently occupies) are more than enough responsibilities,” he said. -Bernama