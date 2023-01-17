Zambry, Balakrishnan reaffirm Malaysia-Singapore excellent relations

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix) met his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday, where both reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

It was also the first official meeting with Balakrishnan since Zambry took office on Dec 2, 2022. Balakrishnan is in Malaysia in conjunction with his working visit from Sunday (Jan 15) to Wednesday (Jan 18).

Being close neighbours and members of ASEAN and the Asia Pacific, Zamry said during the meeting they highlighted on the importance of working together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore win-win collaboration, including in resolving outstanding issues.

“We are committed in continuing positive engagements through the existing bilateral mechanisms and emphasised on resolving issues harmoniously, and finding amicable solutions to preserve the strong Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations,“ he said in a statement Tuesday.

Zambry said they also discussed how the two countries could move forward in bringing the relationship to greater heights.

To this end, they touched on the official visit by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Singapore scheduled to be held by the end of this month, as well as the proposed state visit by Singapore President Halimah Yacob to Malaysia in March.

Zambry said the meeting underscored the longstanding relations and the ongoing efforts to strengthen existing close ties between Malaysia and Singapore, under the new Unity Government. -Bernama