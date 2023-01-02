Zambry meets over 80 heads of missions of foreign countries

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix) on Tuesday held a dialogue session with more than 80 high commissioners and foreign ambassadors to Malaysia from various countries and continents.

Zambry said he was informed by the heads of missions present at the event that this was the first time a foreign minister has held a meeting with all foreign embassies and had an open dialogue with them.

In the session organised by Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, Zambry said the heads of missions present expected Malaysia to continue to be active in voicing every opinion and view at the global level.

“At the same time, each of them hoped that Malaysia’s relationship with their country can be enhanced,“ he said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

According to Zambry, this kind of close relationship needs to be continued in order to establish the direct delivery of information and interaction between foreign missions in Malaysia.

“I was able to share some of the visions, missions and hopes of the Foreign Ministry and also the unity government under the leadership of the Prime Minister,“ he said.

As Foreign Minister, he expressed hope and confidence to see Malaysia continue to be great and excel among ASEAN countries, Asia and the world, through the active role played by Malaysia in the international arena. -Bernama