Zelensky says EU 'should do more' for Ukraine

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky(pix) said Friday the European Union “should do more” for his embattled country, a day after EU leaders doused its hopes of quick accession to the bloc.

“The European Union should do more. It must do more for us, for Ukraine,“ he said in a video statement on Telegram more than two weeks after Russia invaded his country.

“The decisions of politicians must coincide with the mood of their people,“ he added.

EU leaders have been meeting in France's Versailles since Thursday to urgently address the fallout of the Russian invasion.

On Friday, they sought to double financing for military aid to Ukraine by an extra 500 million euros (around $550 million).

They also described Moscow's attack on Ukraine as a wake-up call for the 27-nation bloc to take a more muscular approach to ensuring its security.

Zelensky also accused Moscow of hiring “murderers” from Syria to fight in Ukraine.

“It’s a war with a very stubborn enemy... who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed... like they are doing here to us,“ he said.

The Kremlin said Friday that fighters from Syria and the Middle East would be allowed to fight for Russia in Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin backed a plan to send volunteers to battle there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, “if the West is so enthusiastic about the arrival of mercenaries, then we also have volunteers who want to participate.”

Russia has been a key partner to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the 11-year-old Syrian civil war.

Moscow rallied to his side in 2015 and its air power helped to turn the tide of the conflict in the Damascus regime's favour.

According to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, more than 16,000 volunteers -- mostly from the Middle East -- have applied to join the offensive in Ukraine.-AFP