Zelenskyy seeks India’s help with ‘peace formula’

NEW DELHI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (pix) is looking to India for support in implementing a peace formula to end the war in Ukraine following a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zelensky said he had made use of the opportunity to announce his peace formula. “Now I count on India’s participation in its implementation,“ he tweeted. He also thanked Modi for the humanitarian aid provided by India and for support at the UN, reported the German Press Agency (dpa).

Zelensky aims to set out his formula at a peace summit. Kiev is demanding the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory as a prerequisite for a summit.

India has taken a neutral stance in the conflict and maintains links to both Russia and the West. It is not backing economic sanctions on Russia and has called for dialogue between the warring parties.

India continues to import relatively cheap Russian oil and is heavily dependent on Russia for military supplies.

India currently holds the G20 presidency. During the phone call, Modi “explained the main priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security,“ his office reported.-Bernama