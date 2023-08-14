Zeti: Najib never inquired about source of RM2.6b in his personal account

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz today told the High Court here that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak never made any inquiry about the source of the RM2.6 billion in his personal account at AmIslamic Bank Berhad at the material time.

Zeti, 76, said this during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Kamal Bahrin Omar at the former premier’s trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Kamal Bahrin: Did Najib at any time inquire about the source of the transaction involving his four accounts?

Zeti: He did not.

Kamal Bahrin: There was RM2.6 billion in Najib’s account before the 13th General Election. Did BNM or you have knowledge about the sum (RM2.6 billion) in his account?

Zeti: The central bank and I, at that material time, had no knowledge about the large funds in his account.

The 46th prosecution witness also said as per the law once BNM comes into information for irregular or suspicious transactions, it is required to notify the law agencies, such as police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Thus, BNM is not permitted to inform anyone else including the account holder,” she said.

Meanwhile, when questioned by Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the money that flowed into her husband Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman’s company account, Zeti said her husband was the one who alerted the Singapore authorities about the dubious monies that flowed into the account of the company, Cutting Edge Industries Ltd.

Zeti said her husband was the one who wrote the letter so the monies ought to be returned to the investors and it (monies) came back here (to Malaysia) as a result of his instruction.

Muhammad Shafee then asked if Zeti could produce the letter which she claimed to have sighted, but Zeti said she is at no liberty to share the letter as the matter is now under investigation by the Malaysian police.

Muhammad Shafee: So you were only told about the letter by your husband?

Zeti: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee then contended that it is hearsay evidence.

After a heated exchange between the two, Zeti reiterated that at no time any action was ever taken against any of her family members for any wrongdoings in the Singapore jurisdiction.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. - Bernama