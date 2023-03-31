Zhing Yi can’t wait to make SEA Games debut, aims to repay BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles shuttler Tan Zhing Yi (pix) is thrilled to bits after finding out that she will be making her SEA Games debut at the Cambodia edition in May.

Zhing Yi is currently undergoing intensive training under coach James Chua by focusing on building up her fitness level and working on rectifying her flaws as she gears up to feature in the individual and team events at the Cambodia SEA Games in Phnom Penh from May 5-17.

“I wish to thank BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia) for having faith in me and my target is to win. However, I must play confidently at every stage of the competition. The SEA Games will be my second time playing in a team event after the Uber Cup in Bangkok last year.

“I learned a lot playing in the Uber Cup, for example, how to adjust to the strong draughts at the venue. So, I will take on board all the lessons learned and train diligently,” Zhing Yi told reporters at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara today.

The Penangite added that teammate Siti Nurshuhaini Azman, who will also be competing in Cambodia, had given her some advice on how to be ready mentally and physically for the SEA Games.

Siti Nurshuhaini represented Malaysia in the previous edition in Hanoi, Vietnam but fell to world number nine Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles individual event.

The national shuttlers returned from the Hanoi SEA Games with one gold, two silvers and one bronze.

Meanwhile, BAM will be banking on a youthful squad to deliver the goods in the 2023 SEA Games, with Leong Jun Hao, Justin Hoh and Ong Ken Yon leading the charge in men’s singles and Zhing Yi, Siti Nurshuhaini and Wong Ling Ching spearheading the women’s singles challenge.

The BAM have also named Goh Boon Sze-Rayner Beh and Chia Wei Jie-Liew Xun (men’s doubles); Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin, Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow (women’s team).

The mixed doubles combinations are Yap Roy King-Yap Ling and Choong Hon Jian-Cheng Su Yin while the reserves are Lee Shun Yang (men’s) and Ong Xin Yee (women’s). -Bernama