Zidane quit Madrid because of club’s lack of ‘faith’

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any confidence in him, he wrote in an open letter today.

“I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, and doesn’t offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term,” the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.

“I am a born winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this is also how the dynamic of a great club is maintained,” he said.

“But everything I built on a daily basis, what I brought to the relationship with the players... has been forgotten.”

“I’m leaving, but I’m not jumping ship and I’m not tired of coaching,” he said.

Real had a disappointing season, having been beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

It is the second time that Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager. – AFP