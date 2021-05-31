SEARCH
Zidane quit Madrid because of club’s lack of ‘faith’

31 May 2021 / 17:10 H.
    Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane (right) sits beside president Florentino Perez during a press conference to announce his resignation in Madrid on May 31, 2021. – AFPPIX

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any confidence in him, he wrote in an open letter today.

“I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, and doesn’t offer me the support to build something in the medium or long term,” the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.

“I am a born winner and I was here to win trophies, but beyond this there are human beings, emotions, life and I have the feeling that these things have not been valued, that it has not been understood that this is also how the dynamic of a great club is maintained,” he said.

“But everything I built on a daily basis, what I brought to the relationship with the players... has been forgotten.”

“I’m leaving, but I’m not jumping ship and I’m not tired of coaching,” he said.

Real had a disappointing season, having been beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid.

It is the second time that Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager. – AFP

