Zii Jia now ranked world number three

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s professional men’s singles ace, Lee Zii Jia (pix) is on the right track to gain the second best player spot by year end after being announced as the world number three in the latest ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) today.

Zii Jia moved up one rung from his previous fourth position by collecting 91,578 points, while reigning world champion, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark remained on top with 122,606 points followed by his compatriot, Anders Antonsen with 92,700 points.

‘Veteran’ shuttler, Liew Daren emerged as the country’s second best player in the world ranking as he stayed on 29th place (48,009 points) followed by Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Ng Tze Yong, who moved up one rung to 35th spot (42,384 points).

Meanwhile, men’s doubles world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, remained at fifth position (90,328 points) while two other pairs, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also remained among the top 10 ranking.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi maintained their ninth spot (72, 490 points) followed by Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in 10th place (69, 375 points).

National number one women’s doubles duo, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah kept their 11th place (66,435 points) while 2022 Syed Modi International champion, Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing climbed to 29th spot (43,465 points) from 31st place previously.

Onto the women’s singles, 2019 SEA Games champion, S. Kisona moved up from 50th to 49th spot (32,019 points) while two-time former world junior champion, Goh Jin Wei took 50th place (31,441 points) after moving up four spots from her previous ranking.-Bernama