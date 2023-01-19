Zii Jia pleased with come-from-behind win over Indonesian

NEW DELHI: Malaysia’s professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia (pix) is pleased as punch after his come-from-behind 20-22, 21-19, 21-12 first-round win over Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the India Open here yesterday.

Zii Jia deserves praise for fighting back from a first-game setback to win the 63-minute battle at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

It was a performance that even he was thrilled about, especially after his shocking first-round exit at the recent Malaysia Open.

“I am trying to get back my form as soon as possible,” said the 25-year-old Zii Jia, who also described the fan support here as “amazing”.

Meanwhile, national independent men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi had no problems disposing off Japan’s Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 21-15, 21-15 in 39 minutes.

The Malaysian pair will meet either Frenchmen Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov or Thais Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren in the second round today.

National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah followed in the footsteps of Zii Jia when they too made amends for crashing out in the first round of the Malaysia Open by downing India’s Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam 21-8, 21-11.

“We just want to regain our momentum and rhythm,” said Pearly.

Meanwhile, there was no such luck for Ng Tze Yong when he lost 19-21, 14-21 to China’s Li Shi Feng in their men’s singles first round. -Bernama