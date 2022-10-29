Zii Jia pulls out of Hylo Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s professional men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia is set to withdraw from the Hylo Open 2022 which kicks off on Tuesday (Nov 1) in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Zii Jia's sister cum manager, Lee Zii Yii, in a statement today said her brother’s withdrawal was due to a personal matter which required him to return to Malaysia.

“Thanks for all the warm messages and concern. Hopefully, he will soon return to action,” she said.

On Wednesday, Zii Jia crashed out of the 2022 French Open after losing 19-21, 18-21, to unseeded Indonesian, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.-Bernama