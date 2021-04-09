Zii Jia receives windfall from 100PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: National No. 1 singles badminton player, Lee Zii Jia received a windfall in the form of 1,000 shares of F&N (Fraser and Neave Group) worth RM30,300 following his sensational victory at the 2021 All England Badminton Championship in Birmingham, England, last month.

The contribution from 100PLUS was presented to Zii Jia by F&N Holdings Berhad chairman Tengku Syarif Bendahara Perlis Datuk Seri Diraja Syed Badarudin Jamalullail Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail and F&N Holdings Berhad chief executive officer Lim Yew Hoe, at a simple ceremony here today.

100PLUS senior marketing manager Leong Wai Yin said Zii Jia’s success was remarkable especially when he defeated two of the world’s best players, Kento Momota from Japan in the quarterfinals and Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) in the finals at Utilita Arena.

“During the contract signing ceremony last January, Zii Jia said that the support from 100PLUS would help inspire him to achieve greater success. He fulfilled his promise and now he is the All England champion,” said Wai Yin in a statement today.

The 23-year-old player from Kedah, who is also 100Plus ambassador, beat Momota 21-16, 21-19 in the quarterfinals and Dutch player Mark Caljouw 21-13,21-17 in the semifinals.

Zii Jia then beat Axelsen 30-29, 20-22, 21-9 in a thrilling final match to emerge 2021 All England champion.

Wai Yin also expressed his hopes that Zii Jia would continue to perform at his best at the upcoming Malaysia Open scheduled in May and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo this July.

Besides Zii Jia, national badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and national doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are also 100PLUS ambassadors. – Bernama