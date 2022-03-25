Zimbabwe’s diamond miners aim to increase production

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s largest diamond miner, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), aims to increase its annual production to over 5 million carats from 4.1 million carats last year, reported Xinhua.

Other diamond mining companies – including Zimbabwe-China joint venture Anjin, and Murowa – have also embarked on a drive to expand production, Mines Minister Winston Chitando said on Thursday.

“There is strong growth taking place in the diamond sector, ZCDC had record production last year, they produced 4.1 million carats from a base of about 1.8 million carats in 2017 and this year their target is to produce over 5 million carats so they are doing very well,“ Chitando said.

The ZCDC, Anjin, Murowa and Russian-owned Alrosa are the four companies licenced to mine diamonds in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s diamond industry is expected to contribute at least US$1 billion to the government’s ambition to extract minerals worth US$12 billion as part of an overall plan to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Under the envisaged mining roadmap, gold is expected to contribute US$4 billion, platinum US$3 billion, while chrome, iron, steel and coal will contribute US$1 billion.

In 2021, Zimbabwe’s mineral exports reached US$5.7 billion – a huge leap from US$3.2 billion recorded the previous year.

The mineral-rich southern African country sees the mining sector as the main driver for economic growth.-Bernama