'Zinger Gemilang' burger adds colour to National Month celebrations

ALOR SETAR: Many creative and innovative ways can be done to express one’s spirit of patriotism and love for the country in conjunction with the National month celebrations.

Asyraf Hashim, 29, who operates an eatery in Kota Sarang Semut, near here created ‘Zinger Gemilang’, a Jalur Gemilang-themed burger to enliven the National month.

It has the same colour as the Jalur Gemilang, the result of a combination of red or blue buns, cheese (yellow), and mayonnaise (white).

And to make it more interesting, each burger is wrapped in paper printed with the Malaysian flag.

“This is the second year we are offering this menu. As Malaysians, we want to make an effort to enliven the National month celebrations and from there the idea to create the Zinger Gemilang burger came to mind.

“We make these burger buns ourselves. And they are freshly baked every day using permitted food colouring and customers can choose whether to have red or blue buns with chicken or beef patties,” he told Bernama today.

According to Asyraf, besides the colour of the burger buns, customers also love the unique flavour of the sauce that he uses to marinade the patties.

“Besides that, we will also put meat crackers and mozzarella cheese in the filling which give sensational taste to our burgers,” he said.

Each burger is sold at RM9.90 for the next two weeks beginning yesterday, he said, adding that if the response is good, the 'Zinger Gemilang’ will remain on the menu until Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

“We will continue to sell this burger every year in conjunction with National Day with some changes. Last year, the chicken burger was red and blue, this year it’s the buns and there might be another surprise next year,“ he said.-Bernama