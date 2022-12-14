Zoo Negara surpasses target of 450,000 visitors this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoo Negara has received nearly 600,000 visitors, surpassing its target of attracting 450,000 visitors this year.

Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly@Rahmat Ahmat Lana said the increase in the number of visitors, among others was contributed by the year-end school holidays and various interesting deals offered.

“We will normally receive more visitors, especially to the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, at the end of the year.

“We are also offering a free ticket to Malaysian citizens on your birthday month and the promotion is valid for 30 days from their birthdate,” he told Bernama.

He said this after receiving RM200,000 in donations from foodpanda Malaysia to the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, here today.

Meanwhile, Rosly@Rahmat said the Giant Panda Conservation Centre now has four pandas, namely Xing Xing, Liang Liang, Sheng Yi and Yi Yi.

However, he said Yi Yi who is now almost four years old would be sent back to the Panda Conservation Centre in China on Dec 20.

“Normally, giant panda cubs will only stay at Zoo Negara for two years. However, due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order and border closure, Yi Yi could not be sent home according to schedule,” he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed his gratitude to foodpanda Malaysia for its donation to the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, and hoped that more corporate bodies would come forward to support the national zoo.-Bernama