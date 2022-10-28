Zuraida is rightful PBM President: Party sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Ampang Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) is the legitimate president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) according to the party constitution and no one should dispute this, said its secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad.

He said the appointment of Zuraida was agreed to at the party’s sixth annual general meeting on Oct 1 this year and the minutes of the meeting had been sent to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

It had also been agreed since the early days of the party’s formation that former president Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien would hand over the post to Zuraida, he said.

“His (Sng) action (questioning Zuraida’s legitimacy) is inappropriate. I believe it is an attempt to sabotage the party or a publicity stunt. He may argue he is still the president, but the motion to appoint Zuraida has been passed in the AGM.

“Sng has also repeatedly acknowledged the legitimacy of Zuraida as president in WhatsApp messages when communicating with PBM supreme council members,“ he told a media conference at the PBM Bukit Antarabangsa state constituency main operations room here today.

Sng, in a statement on his Facebook account two days ago, said he had never relinquished the president’s post and that he would contest in the 15th general election (GE15) using the PBM logo.

In another Facebook post yesterday, Sng stressed that he is the rightful president as contained in RoS records, and announced the suspension of Nor Hizwan and PBM information chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid from their posts.

Hizwan disputed their suspensions, saying the incumbent Julau MP did not have the power to do that as he was no longer the president.

“To me, I only take instructions from the president and that person is Zuraida. So, it is up to her to suspend us,” he added.-Bernama