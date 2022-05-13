Zuraida launches new website in honour of all mothers

PUTRAJAYA: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin(pix) recently launched her new website called “Mothering”.

Zuraida said the site was in recognition of all mothers and their abundant sacrifices.

“Being a mother myself, I understand what it takes to look after your family and the sacrifices a woman has to make to keep them happy.

“Despite being a minister, I make it a point to ensure my duties as a mother are never neglected because the family is of utmost importance and we must always make time for our loved ones,“ she said.

She said the website also educates mothers on their rights, assists single mothers, and ensures greater women’s empowerment.

“I have constantly been fighting for greater women representation, especially for women in politics and though the numbers have improved, there is still more to be done,“ she said.

As a politician, she said it has always been her priority to ensure a strong connection with her constituents and the people at large.

“Many women out there are struggling and facing uphill tasks to juggle their jobs, families and other commitments.

“We must never forget that women and children need strong support, love and care to get by in this challenging world and I hope to do my best to assist them in every way I can,” she said.

Her opening message in the website reads, “Without mothers, the world can be a scary place. No matter how old we are, with motherly care, guidance and wisdom, we can move forward with confidence.”

The site will also include information on workers’ rights, economic rights, environmental sustainability and also other updates.

The site is accessible at https://www.mothering.world/