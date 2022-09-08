Zuraida promises to counter West’s palm oil ‘smear campaign’

KUALA LUMPUR: The 7th International Palm Oil Sustainability Conference 2022 (IPOSC 2022) to be held on Sept 13 will be an important platform for Malaysia to counter smear campaigns by Western vested groups against the golden commodity, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix).

She said IPOSC 2022 is intended as a targeted platform to update stakeholders on pertinent and emerging sustainability developments in the industry.

“There is a crucial need to continue engaging and update the Malaysian palm oil industry as well as global stakeholders on sustainability concerns.

“This includes net carbon zero and decarbonisation efforts, green financing and environmental, social and governance (ESG) opportunities as well as international deforestation-linked legislations, which will impact commodities like palm oil,” she said in a statement today.

According to Zuraida, the Malaysian palm oil industry has been at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, which include sustainability certifications, sustainability reporting and ESG governance.

“Malaysia would like to continue positioning its palm oil industry as a leader in sustainability and ESG engagements.

“Studies have consistently shown that palm oil is more ecologically friendly compared with other oil crops,“ she added.

The bi-annual conference, themed “Shifting Sustainability Compliance into Sustainability Stewardship”, is also part of the Ministry of Plantation, Industries and Commodities (MPIC) aggressive efforts to counter misinformation and false information on Malaysia’s golden oil via “The Global Movement to Champion the Goodness of Palm Oil” campaign.

“MPIC is hopeful that the conference will help Malaysia stamp its mark as a global leader in sustainable management of the palm oil industry.

“This will help refute baseless allegations from the West that our palm oil industry has caused untold damage to the ecology,” said Zuraida.-Bernama