Zuraida receives awards in Bangladesh for her role in women empowerment

PETALING JAYA: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been honoured with two awards from universities in Bangladesh for her contribution to women’s empowerment.

Dhaka’s University of Information Technology and Science (UITS) presented the award during her official visit to Bangladesh to open up more markets for Malaysian commodities.

The minister received a golden emblem from the UITS Board of Trustee member and PHP Family managing director, Mohammed Iqbal Hossain, at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday.

Zuraida, who is also the president of the Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders, also received the ‘Gender Equality (Women Empowerment)’ award from a Dhaka-based University of Asia Pacific.

The UITS urged the Malaysian government to facilitate higher education opportunities for its students and also highlighted Bangladesh’s steady progress, not only in the manpower sector but also in other fields.

Zuraida expressed satisfaction over the current close bilateral ties between both countries and was optimistic the relationship could be further enhanced.

Zuraida’s visit to Bangladesh is to enhance bilateral ties, including opening up more markets for Malaysian commodities, including palm oil.

She had also paid a courtesy call on Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed at the Ganobhan Palace on Friday