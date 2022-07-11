Zuraida steps up campaigning, not taking anything for granted

KUALA LUMPUR: Ampang parliamentary seat incumbent Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is intensifying her campaign although she’s confident of retaining it in the 15th general election (GE15) because this time she will be contesting using the Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) logo.

“Ampang folk know me, when they see Zuraida’s name they usually don’t even remember the logo. That’s why I said Zuraida has become a brand in Ampang. So, I am using my brand as an MP and minister,” she told reporters when met during a walkabout on the third day of campaigning in Jalan Besar Ampang today.

Zuraida said the response from voters through her face-to-face campaigning and ceramah had been positive as the people of Ampang have known her for a long time.

“During my time serving in Ampang, I have interacted a lot with the people, solving their problems and helping them during the Covid-19 pandemic. They recognise all that and support me. But I do not consider that as a guarantee (of victory),” she said.

Zuraida is confident that voters in Ampang are a mature lot and can evaluate her service as a representative of the people, especially concerning education.

Ampang will see a nine-cornered contest in GE15, with Zuraida, who has held the seat for three terms since 2008, facing MCA Beliawanis chief Ivone Low Yi Wen of Barisan Nasional (BN), Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, Bryan Lai Wai Chong (Warisan), Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi (Pejuang) and Rodziah Ismail (Pakatan Harapan).

The other three are independent candidates, namely businessman M. Raveendran, Muhammad Shafiq Izwan Mohd Yunos and Tan Hua Meng, who contested under the Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) ticket in GE14.

Zuraida reiterated her stand to support the government of the day after GE15 as she wants to ensure the welfare of the people of Ampang.-Bernama