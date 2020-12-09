Zuraida under fire over RM8.6m allocation for NGO

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamarudin (pix) came under criticism from both sides of the divide over the RM8.6 million allocation for a non-government organisation, Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT).

During the debate on the budget allocation for her ministry, the MPs attacked the allocation given to PeKT, the organisation which consists of volunteers from Zuraida’s party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

They suggested the allocation could instead be used for the public and frontliners affected by Covid-19.

“PeKT is crucial in empowering communities especially those residing in low-cost housing areas in adjusting to life post-pandemic and practising the new normal,” Zuraida said.

She added the NGO would also advise communities about the threat posed by the Covid-19 virus.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said called for a bloc vote following a motion by Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul which received support from 15 MPs in accordance with Standing Order 46.

The RM5.368 billion allocation for the ministry was passed after 106 MPs approved, 96 rejected and 18 were absent.

This is the 19th ministry to receive approval on the Budget allocation at the committee level while there are eight ministries left to be debated.

Earlier, the Health Ministry became the 18th ministry whose RM31.9 bil Budget, with RM27.2 billion going to expenditure and RM4.7 billion to development, was passed with a voice vote.