34-YEARS WITHOUT A MC

Imagine working 34 years for a company and not taking medical leave (MC) for even a single day. This is what a former Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) general assistant did. And, 15 years after his retirement, this is something he is still fond of recollecting about his years with the company. Now aged 71, Kamaldin Mohd Abdullah remembers the struggle and the meaning of sacrifice during his three decades of working life. Kamaldin showing his certificate of appreciation from TNB for working 34 years without taking medical leave. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN