A FIRST IN ASIA

DC fans – WOW Event Asia has just launched its exclusive The World of DC Exhibition at Tropicana Gardens Mall, Petaling Jaya, which features movie props, concept art, costumes, life-size exhibits, and various interactive elements, as well as exclusive merchandise celebrating iconic DC Super Heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Super-Villains Harley Quinn and Joker. The World of DC Exhibition, which is will be the first ever in Asia, with copyright from Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment via Beast Kingdom Co Ltd. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN