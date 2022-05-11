A NIGHT IN MUSICAL PARADISE

STUNNING live performance of classical music took place at the award winning all-suite resort-style hotel, The Haven Resort in Ipoh, Perak, leaving the audience with a mesmerizing night of unrivaled musical bliss. The event was held over three nights, from Oct 27-29, at the resort together with the collaboration of the Selangor Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture. The Haven Musical Extravaganza is the world’s first to feature a ‘Sensurround’ musical performance, that combines the resort’s unique natural acoustic setting with cuttingedge technology for a truly immersive experience. Situated on the outskirts of a virgin forest, with an ever-flowing lake and a magnificent 280 million-year-old preserved limestone rock and 15 minutes from the city center of Ipoh, The Haven Resort is a luxurious resort consisting of 150 suites with lavish facilities,including a clubhouse, helipad, jogging track, and specially built seahorse-shaped 5-section swimming pool. (Pic) Sensurround’ blends the resort’s natural acoustic environment with cutting-edge technology. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN