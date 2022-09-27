ABOLISH FACE MASK

Health Ministry officials have confirmed that its minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced if the face mask mandate withdrawn, but the matter is being explored further, especially for enclosed spaces, said Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe. He was commenting on a statement by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) on Wednesday urging the government to review its policy on the mandatory wearing of face masks in enclosed spaces. Hoe said although the government is likely to lift the requirement for face masks, those who still want to wear it may continue to do so. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN