Called on the ministry to be more aggressive in resolving traffic congestion in the Klang Valley. In response to a recent debate between Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and Johor Democratic Action Party chief Liew Chin Tong on traffic congestion, he agreed that the issue should be resolved as a joint effort. Loke said traffic congestion was partly due to a poor public transport system. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN