ANTI STALKING LAW

Thanks to the anti-stalking and protection order that came into force on May 31 as amendments to Section 507A of the Penal Code, victims of stalking can now breathe a sigh of relief. Under the Act, victims of stalking can seek assistance from police and obtain a Protection Order (PO) when previously, only divorced couples were able to do so. In the first case of its kind, freelance designer Mohamad Safiq Rosli, 37, was charged with repeatedly harassing Acacia Mardiana Daud, 31, under the Act. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. A stalking victim told theSun she could now move on with her life and feels less anxious as she knows she can obtain redress after complaining to police. Pix for representational purposes by AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN