ANWAR IT IS

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was appointed Malaysia’s 10th prime minister, five days after the 15th general election (GE15) that resulted in none of the three coalitions securing a simple majority threshold of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament. He took his oath of office at 5pm at Istana Negara afterhaving secured majority support from many other political parties that joined him to form a unity government. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the people that the government will reflect the hopes and aspirations of all Malaysians. While stressing that the special position of the Malays and Islam as the religion of the Federation will be protected, he said good governance and zero-corruption will be fundamental in his government. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN