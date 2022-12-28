AUTISTIC JEWELLERY CRAFTSMAN

Ryan Kroon’s stunning jewellery line, “Ryan Raindrops”, is very appealing with its beautiful colours and original designs and is widely popular during Christmas. Today, Ryan Raindrops has made a name for itself but what is unusual and interesting about this creative enterprise is that Ryan is autistic and mostly non-verbal. Now 27 years old, Ryan came to Malaysia in 2009 under the Malaysia My Second Home Programme and lived with his parents and only sibling, Heidi. When he was young, he proved quite a handful to manage as he could not speak and was very distracted by sounds. He would pace up and down when he was bored. (Pic) Rupika often assists Ryan when he is working on his creations. SYAZWAN KAMAL THESUN