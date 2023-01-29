AWARENESS, EDUCATION NEEDED ON DYSLEXIA

Malaysia is in dire need of a broader education system and more awareness programmes on children with dyslexia, said Dyslexia Malaysia Association president-elect Abdullah Syakirin Mohamad. He also said educators, medical practitioners and parents must have the right information to identify the “hidden” signs in such children from an early age, adding that this would ensure dyslexic children are not misdiagnosed with other health conditions, which can be detrimental to their development. He made the call as some parents still lacked knowledge when they notice their child being passive in their interaction with peers. (Pic) Syakirin conducting a lesson with students. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN