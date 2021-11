BACK TO SCHOOL ... SJK (C) Yit Khwan pupils who live across a river in Kampung Bagan, Tanjung Karang in Selangor are assisted by a boatman as they disembark after a fiveminute boat ride. Years 1, 2 and 3 pupils as well as Forms 3 and 4 students in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Malacca resumed face-to-face learning for the first time in five months. ASYRAF RASID THESUN