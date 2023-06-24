BAKERY BREAK FOR SPECIAL NEEDS

Only after Ethan Javon Jitt, 22, was diagnosed as dyslexic, did his father Sarjit Singh realise the quandary parents of adult special needs children experience in trying to get them employed. Many parents had approached Sarjit to seek his help to find work for their children, as his son had received training as a mechanic and successfully found a job. He then decided to help run an existing bakery called Stand Pie Me, which produces an assortment of 200 pies daily, which are sold online in the Klang Valley. As a social enterprise, Sarjit was initially unsure how to manage and train 11 special needs adults who ranged in age from 21 to 50, all of whom had different disabilities. (Pic) Stand Pie Me offers delicious and affordable pies made by a team of special needs individuals. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN