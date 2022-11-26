BATED BREATH

Police beefed up security with a roadblock at Gate 2 of Istana Negara as well as roadblocks nationwide. Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said tighter security control at the palace is to ensure that official affairs, including the summoning of political party leaders and high-ranking government officials run smoothly without any disruption. He said police also set up several roadblocks in areas close to Istana Negara. (Pic) Media personnel await the arrival of Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional leaders in front of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN