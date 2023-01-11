Over 1,000 took part in the Batik Fun Walk 2023 yesterday to promote batik as a national heritage and also to encourage walking as part of a healthy lifestyle. The 2.3km route started at Lanai, Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) and participants donning batik walked along Jalan P. Ramlee and Persiaran Petronas before returning to MaTiC. The event also aimed to encourage the public to embrace batik as daily wear, in line with the government’s call for civil servants to wear batik at work every Thursday. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN