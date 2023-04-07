BE INDEPENDENT

Concerned over unemployment issues and poverty in Malaysia, hairdresser Nedda Bakhtiary decided to help by providing free hairdressing courses to the B40 group and refugees to equip them with skills to earn a living.

“I often hear about giving food aid or donations to them. But these are not permanent solutions. So, I thought about my position in the professional hairdressing industry and what I could offer them.

“In the end, I decided to teach them my skills in hopes that they could get career opportunities or even start their own business. It would be a foundation for them to build a better life for themselves.”

Nedda, who is a director of Prettify Dot Com Sdn Bhd, said once they learnt the skills, they could set up small hairdressing businesses and regardless of what prices they charge, it would still be a self-sustaining income. The initiative is not the first charity service offered by Nedda as in 2020, she offered frontline workers free hair care and grooming services. She estimates she has provided free haircuts, colouring and hair treatment to more than 1,000 frontline workers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nedda noticed many people lost their jobs, faced financial issues and were struggling to pay their bills. (Pic) Apart from the current initiative, Nedda also provided free hairdressing services to frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN