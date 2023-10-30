BEST TIME FOR BUSINESSES

Despite the challenging local and international business environment, ample investment opportunities in the Klang Valley still exist, said Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) president Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan. He was speaking at the 119th anniversary of the Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI). Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who was the guest of honour at the event, said the current time was the best for the business community to work together with the federal and state governments. (Pic) Amiruddin launching the event yesterday with (from left) KLSCCCI Women Entrepreneurs Commitee chairperson Liew Su Fei, Low, Ng and National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN