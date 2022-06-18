BIOGRAPHY OF ‘REAL YB’

With 50 years of public service, social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was described by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj as “a real YB”, meaning “Yang Berkerja” or “Yang Berkhidmat”. Sultan Sharafuddin said Lee was no stranger to Malaysians as he was the state legislative assemblyman for Bukit Nenas in 1969. “Everyone knows Lee as a man who is educated and informative on many subjects, especially about the people’s daily lives and issues” he said when launching Lee’s biography Lee Lam Thye! Recalling a Lifetime of Service. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN