BRAVING BULLETS AND BOMBS

The failure of the Communist Party of Malaya to take over the country is proof of the prowess of our security forces in putting down the post-Merdeka insurgency. Kapt (Rtd) Dr Wong Ang Peng said tactical and psychological approaches were used by security forces, especially in eliminating the remaining communist insurgents in the 70s and 80s. Wong, 66, who was with the Ninth Malaysian Infantry Brigade, said the tactical method used to locate and attack a communist camp during a special operation in Gunung Korbu, Hulu Kinta in Perak on June 1, 1979, was “exceptional”. He added that he was called up by then Perak police chief Datuk Seri Yuen Yuet Leng, and a team of 10 was assembled comprising army recruits from Sabah, Sarawak and Orang Asli. Wong showing an article about his service in the army. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN