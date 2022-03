Mohammad Ali Ismail, 53, showing a good variety of food and drinks sold for as little as RM1 each at his shop in Sungai Dua, Butterworth. On the menu are roti canai, roti canai sardine, roti canai telor, roti khurasan, burgers, fried noodles, bihun goreng, kuih muih and nasi lemak. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN