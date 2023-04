More than 100 stalls with their distinct yellow, red and blue canopies line both sides of the street at the Ramadan bazaar at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur. Visitors are greeted by an assortment of Ramadan classics such as kuih, ayam percik, ikan bakar, nasi campur, mee goreng, and more. WAN MIRZA ISKANDAR THESUN