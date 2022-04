Old-timer Haja Mohideen Mohd Shariff, 74, lends a hand as his son-in-law Abdul Kader Mohammed Mydin, 46, makes songkoks ordered by customers at his workshop in King Street, George Town. Their traditional velvet songkoks are sold at RM30 to RM45 each while the Songkok Jinnah can fetch RM60. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN