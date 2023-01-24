CELEBRATING TOGETHER

Properity came calling at theSun last week, as Carlsberg Malaysia paid a visit to spread some festive joy and to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. The foyer area of theSun’s office was decorated with two giant cans of Carlsberg Smooth Draft and Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, each wrapped in artist edition packaging created by awardwinning illustrator Feifei Ruan, with images to herald a smooth and prosperous year ahead, in line with this year’s theme, ‘Brewing Prosperity Together’. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN