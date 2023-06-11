Some 1,286 children aged below 10 died in road crashes from 2010 to 2020 mainly due to not using rear child safety seats, said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) Road User Behaviour division director Azhar Hamzah.

“Of this total, 65% were passengers who accounted for 1.9% of all traffic-related deaths during the 10 years.” He said on a positive note, the data indicated a decreasing trend in child passenger deaths since 2019, coinciding with the introduction of the child safety seat requirement for children aged up to 12. Azhar added that despite the requirement, many parents still regard child car seats as unnecessary and believe their children would be safe without them. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN