CHILDREN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Suparimau League, a grassroots football league for youngsters aged five to 17, aims to increase participation for children nationwide to develop their full potential. The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has sanctioned the programme and its joint sponsors Maxim Event and Boost Juice have made it possible for a more comprehensive football talent identification initiative to be carried out. The Suparimau League aims to build a positive learning environment where children can have fun and express themselves. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN