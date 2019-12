Santa Claus is an iconic figure during the Christmas season. He is often seen in shopping malls, bringing cheers to children as well as adults. Dressed in red and sporting a white-beard, Santa always has a bag of goodies to give a way.



The legend of Santa Claus can be traced back to a monk named St. Nicholas. It was said that he was born sometime around 280 AD in Patara, near Myra in modern-day Turkey. He was admired for his kindness. He gave away all his wealth to help the poor and sick. One famous story was of how he saved three children from being sold into slavery by his father. Over the years he has been known as the protector of children. His kindness made him a popular figure throughout Europe and the world.

St. Nicholas first entered American popular culture in the late 18th century in New York, when Dutch families gathered to honour the anniversary of the death of “Sint Nikolaas” (Dutch for Saint Nicholas), or “Sinter Klaas” for short. “Santa Claus” draws his name from this abbreviation.



Here our pixmen Ashraf Shamsul Azlan follows Santa at a busy part of the town as he bring smiles to everyone around him.