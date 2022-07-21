COMMUNITY FARM FACING CLOSURE

A community garden in Bangsar is facing eviction by Kuala Lumpur City Hall following a complaint by a resident. Kebun-Kebun Bangsar (KKB) founder Ng Sek San, 62, said despite the eviction notice, the urban farm that currently sits on a 2.8ha plot in Bangsar was still receiving support from local communities. Meanwhile, Malaysia Muslim Consumer Organisation chief activist Nadzim Johan said KKB was a good project, especially with the ongoing food crisis. Ng (left) showing Nadzim around at the farm in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. HAFIZ SOHAIMI THESUN