COMPASSION FOR WOMEN IN NEED

Malaysians have been urged to have a “humanitarian heart” when it comes to underprivileged women, who would benefit from free cervical screening. Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail made the call when launching Phase 3 of the Etiqa-Rose Foundation free cervical screening programme at Universiti Malaya recently. The programme is a collaboration between Etiqa Life Insurance and the Rose Foundation. The word “Rose” stands for “removing obstacles to cervical screening”. The foundation, established in 2019 as a company limited by guarantee and as a charitable foundation in Malaysia, is a joint venture between Universiti Malaya and the Australian Centre for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN